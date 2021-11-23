Russia to Deliver 100 Military Helicopters to Customers in 2021 - Manufacturer

Russia will deliver 100 military helicopters and 85 civilian helicopters to customers in 2021, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia will deliver 100 military helicopters and 85 civilian helicopters to customers in 2021, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Everything that we have in a plan, in our opinion, will be implemented. This is about 180-185 helicopters this year. All these helicopters are under contract. About 100 military helicopters, respectively, 85 are civilian," Boginsky said.