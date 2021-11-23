UrduPoint.com

Russia To Deliver 100 Military Helicopters To Customers In 2021 - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:44 PM

Russia to Deliver 100 Military Helicopters to Customers in 2021 - Manufacturer

Russia will deliver 100 military helicopters and 85 civilian helicopters to customers in 2021, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia will deliver 100 military helicopters and 85 civilian helicopters to customers in 2021, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of the Russian Helicopters company, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Everything that we have in a plan, in our opinion, will be implemented. This is about 180-185 helicopters this year. All these helicopters are under contract. About 100 military helicopters, respectively, 85 are civilian," Boginsky said.

Related Topics

Russia Company All

Recent Stories

Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punja ..

Dengue kills four people in last 24 hours in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 A spiritual movement and Germany's low vaccination ..

A spiritual movement and Germany's low vaccination rate

2 minutes ago
 Radev Offers Condolences to North Macedonian Presi ..

Radev Offers Condolences to North Macedonian President Over Bus Accident - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Warsaw Ready for Negotiations With Moscow Over Bel ..

Warsaw Ready for Negotiations With Moscow Over Belarus Migration Crisis - Foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 'Pawns': Serbs in north Kosovo stuck in simmering ..

'Pawns': Serbs in north Kosovo stuck in simmering dispute

10 minutes ago
 Tanzara Gallery to organize a solo exhibition 'Mau ..

Tanzara Gallery to organize a solo exhibition 'Mauzu-e-Sukhan' on Nov 25

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.