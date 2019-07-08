UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deliver 12 Mi-35M Helicopters To Uzbekistan By End Of 2020 - Source

Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russia will deliver to Uzbekistan 12 Mi-35M transport and attack helicopters by the end of 2020, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Four Mi-35M helicopters will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019, while eight more helicopters will be delivered in 2020," the source said.

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has explained to Sputnik that the deliveries of Mi-35M helicopters and necessary equipment are implemented as part of the state export loan that Russia provided to Uzbekistan in 2017.

It was revealed in 2018 that the two countries had signed a contract for helicopters deliveries. Meanwhile, the exact number of helicopters was not specified then.

