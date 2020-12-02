Russia to Deliver Almost 100 Helicopter Engines to China - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia will deliver to China nearly 100 VK-2500PS-03 engines for various modifications of Mi-171 helicopters in 2021-2022, Moscow-based United Aircraft Corporation said on Wednesday.

"The certificate validation in China has resulted in a contract for almost 100 VK-2500PS-03 engines to be delivered in 2021-2022. At the moment, an average of 300 engines of the VK-2500 family are produced annually, and we are planning to ramp up production to 500 a year," the press release said.

According to the company, the engine has recently also been certified in South Korea.

"Our engine is deservedly trusted by other countries. It is advanced, high-tech and reliable, its capabilities ensure its work in difficult conditions. Certification of VK-2500PS-03 will allow us to deepen our partnership with South Korea and start deliveries to this country in the future," VK-2500 program director Yevgeny Prodanov was quoted as saying.

The advanced VK-2500PS-03 engine is equipped with a full authority digital engine control system. Its time between overhauls is twice as long as that of its predecessors.