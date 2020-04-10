UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deliver BK-10 Storm Boats To One Country In Sub-Saharan Africa - Arms Exporter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, said on Friday it had signed and was already implementing a contract for delivering BK-10 high-speed storm boats to one of the countries of the Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Rosoboronexport has started implementing the recently signed first foreign trade contract with a foreign client from the Sub-Saharan Africa for delivering BK-10 high-speed storm boats of project 02450 of the Kalashnikov concern," Rosoboronexport said in a statement, praising the contract as an important step toward developing defense cooperation with the strategically important region.

