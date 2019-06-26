Russia To Deliver First S-400 Air Defense Systems To Turkey In July - Rosoboronexport
Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:42 PM
Russia will deliver the first S-400 air defense systems to Turkey in July, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said Wednesday
PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia will deliver the first S-400 air defense systems to Turkey in July, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said Wednesday.
"We are now finishing the logistics preparations ... In July, we are making the first delivery per our plans," Mikheev said.