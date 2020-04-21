UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deliver Further COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid Shipment To Venezuela - Caracas

Tue 21st April 2020

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia has guaranteed to deliver another shipment of medical supplies to Venezuela to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and a virtual meeting of medical officials from both countries is expected in the coming days, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro. The latter expressed his gratitude to Russia for previous deliveries of COVID-19 test kits.

"The Russian president guaranteed further deliveries of medical equipment and expressed the need for close coordination between medical professionals and scientists of both countries via video conference, which will be implemented in the coming days," the ministry said.

Russia has already sent two shipments of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, comprising 30,000 test kits, as part of efforts to help the Latin American country identify and control the spread of the disease.

As of Sunday, 256 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Venezuela since the start of the outbreak. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 9.

