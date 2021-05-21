Russia to Deliver Over $1Bln Worth of Helicopters to Foreign Customers in 2021

Russia plans to deliver foreign customers with various helicopters worth over $1 billion in 2021, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russia plans to deliver foreign customers with various helicopters worth over $1 billion in 2021, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik.

"In 2021, it is planned to export Russian helicopter equipment worth over $1 billion," Shugaev said.

He noted that Russia offers the world market a line of helicopters of all main classes, which allows meeting the needs of almost any customer.

"These are the newest attack helicopters Mi-28NE and Ka-52, various military transport helicopters of the Mi-8/17 series, heavy helicopters Mi-26, transport helicopters Mi-38, light multipurpose helicopters Ka-226 and other high-quality machines," he said.

The 14th international exhibition of the helicopter industry HeliRussia-2021, which is attended by largest domestic and foreign industry players, is being held at the Crocus Expo Exhibition Center in Moscow.