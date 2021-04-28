Russia to Deliver Over 22 Tonnes of Anti-COVID Equipment, Drugs to India - Kremlin

The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver on Wednesday more than 22 tonnes of anti-coronavirus equipment and drugs to India, the Kremlin said following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver on Wednesday more than 22 tonnes of anti-coronavirus equipment and drugs to India, the Kremlin said following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Already today, more than 22 tonnes of relevant funds will be delivered by flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, including 20 units of oxygen equipment, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of medicines," the statement says.

The humanitarian aid that Russia is donating to India to fight COVID-19 includes 200,000 packages of anti-coronavirus drug Favipiravir, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

"All of this is high-tech equipment made in Russia. We hope that our equipment will help Indian doctors save lives," the minister added.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade indicates that the ventilators and bedside monitors are manufactured by Russian company Triton Electronics.

"The Favipiravir drug, included in the humanitarian aid, is produced by the R-Pharm group of companies and is known under the trade name Coronavir," the ministry added.