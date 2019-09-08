UrduPoint.com
Russia To Deliver S-400 To India Within 18-19 Months, Contract Already Prepaid - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) SAKHALINSK, September 8 (Sputnik) - Russia will deliver S-400 air defense systems to India in strict accordance with the schedule, within 18-19 months, and the contract has been already prepaid, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said.

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov said in the air of Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Moscow and New Delhi concluded in October 2018 the contract on the deliveries of the S-400 missile systems to India worth over $5 billion.

