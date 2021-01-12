UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Deliver Up To 25Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Nepal - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Russia to Deliver Up to 25Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Nepal - Diplomat

Russia intends to deliver up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Nepal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia intends to deliver up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Nepal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I want to note that other countries in the region, such as Nepal, are showing great interest in the supplies of the Russian vaccine. A Nepalese pharmaceutical company has signed a memorandum with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, under which up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V can be delivered to the Himalayan republic," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Nepal Asia Million

Recent Stories

Moscow, Afghan Companies Are in Talks on Potential ..

18 seconds ago

Kohli, Anushka Sharma’ baby girl’s first glimp ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar ins ..

17 minutes ago

Moscow Says Biden Is Unlikely to Turn Tide Regardi ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

18 minutes ago

Drug peddler held in sialkot

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.