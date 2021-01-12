Russia to Deliver Up to 25Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine to Nepal - Diplomat

Russia intends to deliver up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Nepal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia intends to deliver up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Nepal, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I want to note that other countries in the region, such as Nepal, are showing great interest in the supplies of the Russian vaccine. A Nepalese pharmaceutical company has signed a memorandum with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, under which up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V can be delivered to the Himalayan republic," Kabulov said.