Russia to Deliver Upgraded Ansat Helicopters to Domestic Market in 2021 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia will begin supplying the domestic market with an upgraded version of the Ansat multi-purpose civilian helicopter in the coming year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the first flight of an upgraded version of the Ansat multipurpose light helicopter took place. This is a completely Russian machine, you know this well. Ansat can be used for almost any purpose, and we plan to supply this model to regional companies in the new year," Mishustin said at a meeting with the president.

Putin acknowledged the Mishustin's update but stressed that the government should not neglect the heavier civilian models for export.

"Ansat - yes, I know it took flight. Please do not forget about other vehicles - I will say a few more about this now - including the Mi-38.

It has good prospects for our domestic market, but it will go very well for export. The speed is decent, 300 kilometers per hour, the capacity is good, the helicopter is comfortable. Heavy helicopters should not be forgotten, they should be updated, and so on," Putin responded.

Earlier in the day, state high-tech conglomerate Rostec published a detailed report about the upgraded Ansat test. According to Rostec, the $3-million research, test and upgrade project has increased the helicopters range from 340 miles to 500 miles and new radio-electronic equipment enhance its flight capacity to fly in zero visibility. Seven helicopters outfitted with medical units will be delivered to Yakutsk-based Polar Airlines in the next year, head of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky was quoted as saying in the Rostec report.