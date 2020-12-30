UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Deliver Upgraded Ansat Helicopters To Domestic Market In 2021 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russia to Deliver Upgraded Ansat Helicopters to Domestic Market in 2021 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia will begin supplying the domestic market with an upgraded version of the Ansat multi-purpose civilian helicopter in the coming year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the first flight of an upgraded version of the Ansat multipurpose light helicopter took place. This is a completely Russian machine, you know this well. Ansat can be used for almost any purpose, and we plan to supply this model to regional companies in the new year," Mishustin said at a meeting with the president.

Putin acknowledged the Mishustin's update but stressed that the government should not neglect the heavier civilian models for export.

"Ansat - yes, I know it took flight. Please do not forget about other vehicles - I will say a few more about this now - including the Mi-38.

It has good prospects for our domestic market, but it will go very well for export. The speed is decent, 300 kilometers per hour, the capacity is good, the helicopter is comfortable. Heavy helicopters should not be forgotten, they should be updated, and so on," Putin responded.

Earlier in the day, state high-tech conglomerate Rostec published a detailed report about the upgraded Ansat test. According to Rostec, the $3-million research, test and upgrade project has increased the helicopters range from 340 miles to 500 miles and new radio-electronic equipment enhance its flight capacity to fly in zero visibility. Seven helicopters outfitted with medical units will be delivered to Yakutsk-based Polar Airlines in the next year, head of Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginsky was quoted as saying in the Rostec report.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Vladimir Putin Market From Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

21 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

38 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

46 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.