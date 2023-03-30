UrduPoint.com

Russia To Demand Reports From Investigators Of Nord Stream Blasts - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia will demand reports from countries that are conducting investigations into blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines at the national level, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We will continue to raise this issue, it is, understandably for the West, uncomfortable. We will return to it and return these countries and their regimes, demand a report on national investigations," Zakharova told reporters.

