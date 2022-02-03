Russia to Demand Response From OSCE on RT DE Broadcasting Ban - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia will raise the issue of the RT DE broadcasting ban in Germany at the Permanent Council meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and will request a response from the OSCE media representative, Maxim Buyakevich, Russia's deputy envoy to the organization, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have raised and will raise this issue many times within the framework of the OSCE and its Permanent Council and, of course, we will demand a clear response from Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro to this blatant censorship by the German authorities," Buyakevich said.

Moscow was not surprised by news of the ban, according to the diplomat, since the West "has long ago embarked on the path of information warfare."

"Germany is segregating the media on the grounds of national affiliation and editorial policy, and this is censorship in the purest form, both in the digital space and in the context of traditional media," Buyakevich added.

Earlier in the day, German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary permission. RT DE operation in Germany has been terminated across all platforms, including Internet, mobile applications or smart tv applications, and satellites.

Commenting on this decision, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it would initiate retaliatory measures against German media outlets accredited in Russia as well as against internet intermediaries who arbitrarily removed RT DE accounts from their platforms.