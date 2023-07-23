Open Menu

Russia To Demand That UNESCO Condemn Killing Of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Russia to Demand That UNESCO Condemn Killing of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The Russian Permanent Delegation to UNESCO will demand that the organization's secretariat condemn the killing of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev, the Russian permanent delegate to� the United Nations' cultural agency, Rinat Alyautdinov, told Sputnik.

"We intend to demand that the leadership of the UNESCO secretariat condemn the murder of Russian war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev. This issue is within the mandate of the organization. We will also draw the attention of member countries to this latest heinous crime of the Kiev regime," Alyautdinov said.

UNESCO has not yet expressed its position on the killings of other Russian journalists, the envoy said.

"Unfortunately, we observe double standards in the activities of the UNESCO secretariat, in particular, the lack of reaction to the assassinations of (Russian journalist) Daria Dugina and (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky. We drew attention to these terrorist attacks, spoke about it on all possible platforms at UNESCO, sent letters to the director-general, but there has been no reaction," he said.

Both UNESCO and Western nations show no reaction to the deaths of Russian journalists, the diplomat said.

"However, these same countries supply Kiev with weapons that kill correspondents ... In other words, in the mouth of the West, concern for the safety of journalists is pure hypocrisy. In fact, it is complicity in and sponsorship of terrorist acts by Kiev," Alyautdinov said.

Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion in the conflict zone in Donbas on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Several other Russian journalists, including RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those responsible for the death of Zhuravlev, including the suppliers of cluster munitions to Kiev, will be punished.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist United Nations Russia Died Same Kiev All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

11 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

13 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

13 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

13 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

13 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

13 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

13 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

13 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World