Russia to Demand West Disclose Those Responsible for Missile Blast in Poland - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia will insist that the West name those responsible for the missile incident in Poland, which resulted in the death of two people, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Thursday.

"We, in turn, will insist that the Names of those who fired the missile that killed Polish citizens, be disclosed... We will seek a truthful answer from our Polish colleagues and Western partners about not making empty unfounded allegations," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

On Tuesday evening, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed. However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory.

At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but on Wednesday, he said that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.

Based on preliminary information, NATO and the US also concluded that the missile had not been fired from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, said that the Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian. According to Moscow, media reports of the alleged Russian origin of the missiles were a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation around Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that an impartial investigation would expose that provocation.

Ukraine has insisted the missile was fired by Russia and demanded access to the probe.