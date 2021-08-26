Russia to Deploy Container Over-The-Horizon Radar Stations System Along Border - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Defense Ministry has made a decision to deploy the system of over-the-horizon Container radar stations along the border, Yuri Anoshko, the director general of the RTI Systems concern, told Sputnik

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has made a decision to deploy the system of over-the-horizon Container radar stations along the border, Yuri Anoshko, the director general of the RTI Systems concern, told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Defense has made a decision that a whole system will be deployed, within the framework of this task, work is being carried out to create new Container stations," Anoshko said at the Army-2021 forum.