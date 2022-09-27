UrduPoint.com

Russia To Deploy Mobilization Point At Border Checkpoint With Georgia - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A mobilization point will soon be deployed in Russia's Republic of North Ossetia at a checkpoint on the border with Georgia, the regional Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

"A mobilization point will soon be deployed at the border checkpoint," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry is concerned with the number of people at the Verkhnii Lars border checkpoint with Georgia, and held a meeting with the heads of the regional traffic inspectorate, the regional Russian Federal Security Service unit, the customs service.

The officers at the Verkhnii Lars checkpoint allowed to cross the border on foot, which was previously only allowed to do by car.

"Despite the measures taken ... the situation remains extremely tense, which requires additional measures to guarantee the security of citizens.

To this end, as well as to reduce the risks of illegal behavior and conflict situations, following the meeting, it was decided to allow citizens to cross the border on foot," the statement said.

On Monday, the press service of the regional administration stated that about 3,500 cars were waiting for passage at the Verkhnii Lars checkpoint.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries that they can enter without needing to apply for a visa, such as Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

