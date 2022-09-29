UrduPoint.com

Russia To Deploy Mobilization Point In Astrakhan Region On Border With Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, September 29 (Sputnik) - A temporary partial mobilization point will be deployed in the coming days on the border with Kazakhstan in the southern Russian region of Astrakhan, where a miles-long line of people wishing to leave the country has formed, the administration of the region's governor said on Thursday.

The main checkpoint for road transport to Kazakhstan, Karaozek, is located on the territory of the Astrakhan Region. The region has been placed on high alert over the huge queue of people wishing to leave the country.

"In the coming days, a temporary point of partial mobilization with the issuance of summons will be set up on the border with Kazakhstan," the administration said.

In addition, the border guards have begun to check the documents of the citizens against the Federal register of those who are subject to mobilization and are not letting out of the country men who meet the criteria for conscription into the army, who do not have the right to deferment from partial mobilization or permission to leave the country.

Earlier this week, a difficult situation developed in North Ossetia on the border with Georgia. Due to the accumulation of cars at the Verkhnii Lars checkpoint, a high alert regime was introduced in the republic from September 28, restricting the entry of vehicles into North Ossetia. According to the authorities, this measure will not affect residents of North Ossetia, South Ossetia, Georgia, and those who travel to North Ossetia on vacation and have the necessary documents.

On Wednesday, the head of the region said that more than 20,000 people had left for Georgia through Verkhnii Lars over the past two days.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for neighboring countries that they can enter without needing to apply for a visa, such as Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.

According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires 1% of that number or about 300,000 reservists.

