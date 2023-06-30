MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian troops will destroy places where Ukrainian military gathers with mercenaries and Western generals, and the fact that civilian objects are used for such purposes is Ukraine's fault, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The fact that Ukraine uses civilian facilities to hold all kinds of meetings of mercenaries, Western generals and instructors with their military is the fault of Ukraine. If we discover such gatherings like the one that took place the other day in Kramatorsk, we will destroy them. Because these are the people who declared war on us. I would ask the NATO countries that train Ukrainians to pay attention to ... the fact that Ukrainians use civilian infrastructure constantly and regularly to deploy their heavy weapons," Lavrov said at a briefing.