UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Determine Druzhba Incident Compensation To Mink In Late 2019 - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia to Determine Druzhba Incident Compensation to Mink in Late 2019 - Senior Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Compensation to Belarus for the contaminated oil incident with the Druzhba pipeline, which delivers Russian oil to Eastern Europe through Belarus and Ukraine, will be determined at the end of 2019, First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said.

"The actual compensation will be determined at the end of 2019, taking into account the actual deliveries of oil to Belarus and its transit through the Belarusian territory," Prikhodko told reporters.

The delivery of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chloride.

The deliveries through the pipeline were later partly resumed.

The source of the contamination was located in the Russian section of the pipeline, and Transneft operator promised to compensate for the losses inflicted by the incident.

According to preliminary results of the investigation, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who wanted to cover up their theft of pure oil

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Oil Belarus April 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

2 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

2 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

3 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.