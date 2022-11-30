Russia to Develop Capital Construction for Nuclear Forces in 2023 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry will pay special attention in 2023 to the development of capital construction for nuclear forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"When preparing the list of capital construction projects for 2023, special attention will be paid to construction for strategic nuclear forces," Shoigu said.

The minister added that it is important to maintain a balanced approach to construction planning within the allocated budget funds ” ensuring the commissioning of infrastructure facilities and supplying modern weapons and military equipment to troops.