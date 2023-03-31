Russia To Develop Cooperation With Allies - New Foreign Policy Concept
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia will actively develop cooperation with its allies, the country's new foreign policy concept, published by the Kremlin on Friday, said.
"Russia intends to actively develop cooperation in all areas with its allies and partners, to stop attempts by unfriendly countries to prevent such cooperation," the concept read.