Russia to Develop Energy, Tourism Cooperation With Cuba - Foreign Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia and Cuba will develop their strategic partnership, with an emphasis on energy, tourism and agriculture, Alexander Schetinin, the director of the Latin American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Cuba, an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Union, has consistently expressed interest at the recent meetings in expanding energy cooperation with Russia and other EAEU countries, as well as cooperation in tourism and health care.

"We will be strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the international arena, in advancing trade and economic cooperation, providing humanitarian assistance, strengthening inter-personal contacts. We are paying special attention to transport infrastructure, energy, metallurgy, agriculture, (and) tourism," Schetinin said.

Russia is also ready to expand cooperation with Argentina, specifically on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as agreed by the president of both countries at a meeting in Moscow in February, Schetinin said.

"Such a (mutually-beneficial) cooperation covers different areas, including the atom for peace. We think it would meet the interests of both countries. We are ready to cooperate," Schetinin said.

Russia and Argentina have an intergovernmental agreement on peaceful nuclear cooperation, particularly in such areas as fundamental and applied research, design, construction, operation, and the decommissioning of nuclear power plants.

In 2020, Russia expressed interest in participating in Argentinian government bidding for the construction of dry storage for spent nuclear fuel at the Atucha-2 nuclear power plant.