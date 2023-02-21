Russia to Develop Logistic Routes, Enhance Black, Azov Seas Ports - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will develop logistics corridors with access to international cooperation routes, and will continue to develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas, the North-South corridor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas. We will pay special attention, we are already paying attention... to the international North-South corridor," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.