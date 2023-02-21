UrduPoint.com

Russia To Develop Logistic Routes, Enhance Black, Azov Seas Ports - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Russia to Develop Logistic Routes, Enhance Black, Azov Seas Ports - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia will develop logistics corridors with access to international cooperation routes, and will continue to develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas, the North-South corridor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas. We will pay special attention, we are already paying attention... to the international North-South corridor," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

3 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

17 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

55 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.