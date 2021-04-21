Russia to Develop New Approaches to Energy, Adapt Economy to Climate Change - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia will focus on developing new approaches to energy, including nuclear and hydrogen solutions, and adapting its economy to the challenges of the climate change, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday at the address to the Federal Assembly.

"We need new comprehensive approaches to energy, including new solutions in nuclear power generation, in such prospective areas as hydrogen energy and energy storage," he said.

"We also need to respond to the challenges posed by the climate change. We have to adapt our agricultural sector, industrial complex, public services and all the infrastructure. Create the CO2 recycling industry, aim for the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through tough control and monitoring," Putin stressed.