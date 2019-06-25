UrduPoint.com
Russia To Develop New Family Of Military Transport Planes In 2019 - Aircraft Corporation

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:23 PM

Russia plans to develop a new family of military transport planes until the end of the year, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar said on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia plans to develop a new family of military transport planes until the end of the year, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar said on Tuesday.

"As part of the research and development activities of the Defense Ministry, which will be completed this year, we will answer all the questions [about the characteristics of new planes]," Slyusar told the Zvezda broadcaster on the sidelines of the ARMY-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

He added that the new family of military transport aircraft would include planes with various flight payload.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through Sunday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

