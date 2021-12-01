UrduPoint.com

Russia To Develop Own Drug Treatment For Spinal Muscular Atrophy - FMBA

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Russia to Develop Own Drug Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy - FMBA

Russia's Center for Brain and Neurotechnologies of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) will launch a study to create its own drug treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that causes weakness and wasting in muscles used for movement, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia's Center for Brain and Neurotechnologies of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) will launch a study to create its own drug treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that causes weakness and wasting in muscles used for movement, FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday.

"The Center's technologies allow to create such a drug, but it will be a long process, because it requires both validation and very complex clinical trials. But yes, there is such a possibility. And I know that Vsevolod Vadimovich (Belousov, director of the center) plans to launch such studies here," Skvortsova told reporters.

Spinal muscular atrophy affects the motor function of the body and causes the loss of motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting.

Children suffering from the disease can eventually stop moving and breathing. Without treatment, life expectancy in most severe cases does not exceed two years.

There are three drugs currently available for the treatment of the disease in the world, two of which have been registered in Russia Nusinersen (Spinraza) and Risdiplam (Evrysdi). One injection of Spinraza costs about $100,000 and it should be taken every four months for the entirety of the patient's life after the initial treatment stage, when it is injected every two weeks. A yearly course of Risdiplam reportedly costs about $340,000.

The third drug, Zolgensma, was named the most expensive drug in the world at $2.2 million, but only a single dose is required to swap the defective gene and treat the disease.

Related Topics

World Russia Drugs From Million

Recent Stories

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putti ..

Unclear If Putin Will Invade Ukraine, But Is Putting in Place Means to Do So - B ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to ..

NATO Pressing Ahead With New Strategic Concept to Prepare for Emerging Threats - ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, ..

Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, Kuleba on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on ..

Lukashenko Says Offered to Deploy Border Guards on Russia-Ukraine Border, Kiev R ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent ..

Blinken Says NATO Does Not Have Aggressive Intent Toward Russia

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE& ..

UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages onUAE&#039;s 50th National Day

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.