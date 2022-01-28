Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop - Lavrov

Russia will continue developing ties with Latin American countries no matter how talks on security guarantees with the West develop, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia will continue developing ties with Latin American countries no matter how talks on security guarantees with the West develop, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I assure you that no matter how events develop on the problem of European security, we will progressively develop these relations," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.