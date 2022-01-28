UrduPoint.com

Russia To Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop - Lavrov

Russia will continue developing ties with Latin American countries no matter how talks on security guarantees with the West develop, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia will continue developing ties with Latin American countries no matter how talks on security guarantees with the West develop, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I assure you that no matter how events develop on the problem of European security, we will progressively develop these relations," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Media

Recent Stories

If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain S ..

If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change It ..

40 seconds ago
 Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

2 minutes ago
 Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baer ..

Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baerbock on Friday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai ..

Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai

2 minutes ago
 German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlene ..

German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlenecks bite: official data

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>