Russia To Digitize Countrywide Testing In Schools By 2023 - Watchdog

Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia's annual countrywide school testing is set to be digitized in the following two years, Anzor Muzaev, head of the country's education watchdog, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia's annual countrywide school testing is set to be digitized in the following two years, Anzor Muzaev, head of the country's education watchdog, said on Friday.

Nationwide universal testing is aimed at assessing the level of education across the country for elementary and middle schools and for subjects that are not included in the state exams for high schools. It has been previously criticized as unnecessary and ineffective, as well as not reflecting the real state of affairs in Russia's education system.

"We are planning to transform Russia's nationwide testing fully into digital format over the next two years," Muzaev told the press.

He explained that the testing will be conducted on special PCs equipped with cameras or in computer classrooms with live video surveillance. According to Rosobrnadzor chief, these measures will allow increasing the objectivity of testing.

In 2021, the testing will take place from March 15 to May 21 for middle school students. For high school students, the examination will be held from March 1 to March 25.

