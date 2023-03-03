UrduPoint.com

Russia To Direct Energy Policy Toward Reliable Partners - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russia will not rely on Western colleagues anymore and will instead focus its energy policy toward reliable partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The war which we are trying to stop and which was launched against us using Ukrainian people, of course, it influenced the policy of Russia, including energy policy. And the blunt way to describe what changed, we would not anymore rely on any partners in the West. We would not allow them to blow the pipelines again," Lavrov said at the Raisina Dialogue forum in New Delhi, when asked how the Ukrainian conflict affected Russia's energy strategy.

The Russian foreign minister specified that following the attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines, Moscow's request for a thorough investigation was immediately denied.

"The energy policy of Russia will be oriented toward reliable partners, credible partners.

India and China are certainly among them," Lavrov emphasized.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been inoperable since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow has reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US denies its involvement in the incident.

