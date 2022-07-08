MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A Shri Lankan high-level delegation, including Susil Premajayantha. the special representative of the country's president and the education minister, will arrive in Moscow on July 10 to discuss Russia's economic assistance to the country, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik.

"The delegation will arrive on July 10," Kabulov said.

When asked whether the parties would discuss economic assistance from Russia, the diplomat answered in the affirmative.