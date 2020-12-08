UrduPoint.com
Russia To Discuss Issue Of Constant Leakage Of Classified Documents With IAEA - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia is perplexed over the fact that classified documents of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are constantly "leaking" to media and Moscow will raise this issue with the agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Last week, a confidential IAEA report circulated in news media, suggesting that Iran flagged plans to scale up uranium enrichment by installing three additional cascades of advanced IR-2m centrifuges ” banned under the 2015 nuclear deal ” at an underground nuclear facility in Natanz.

"This is not the first time when classified documents are leaking from the IAEA secretariat.

This raises questions at least regarding the agency's correspondence. We will ask these questions," Ryabkov told reporters.

In 2016, media disseminated a report citing secret Iranian documents claiming that all the major restrictions holding Tehran back from developing a nuclear bomb would be retracted in 13 years. Another report ended up in US media in 2015, alleging that Iran and the IAEA formed a secret pact on regulations of inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities. In both cases, Iran urged the organization to ensure due protection of confidential information provided by Tehran.

