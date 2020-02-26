UrduPoint.com
Russia To Discuss Normandy Summit Date Only After Implementation Of Previous Deals- Lavrov

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he was not aware of the plans to convene a meeting of the Normandy Four nations' foreign ministers in a month, adding that Russia will discuss the date of the next summit only when the agreements, reached at the summit that Paris hosted in December, are fulfilled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he was not aware of the plans to convene a meeting of the Normandy Four nations' foreign ministers in a month, adding that Russia will discuss the date of the next summit only when the agreements, reached at the summit that Paris hosted in December, are fulfilled.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said earlier in the day that the foreign ministers' meeting was expected to be held in a month to prepare the next top-level summit.

"I have not heard that there are plans to hold a meeting of the Normandy-format nations' foreign ministers in a month, I have heard this only from you now.

While our colleagues say there is a need to convene a new Normandy-format summit already in April, we have communicated to them our position, which is very clear: we will discuss the date of the next summit only when all the agreements, reached in Paris are implemented, including normalization on the ground, mine clearance, political matters related to the Steinmeier formula, and enshrining all the aspects of the Donbas special status in the Ukrainian legislation. And our second demand is as follows: we will discuss the date of the next summit when the draft of the final document is prepared and signed," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

