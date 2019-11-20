Russia to Discuss Trade, Scientific Cooperation With Qatar at Moscow Meeting on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will be held in Moscow on Wednesday and will gather high-ranking officials and representatives of business circles.

The session will be chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari. The Qatari delegation will include members of the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Chamber of Commerce, and various ministries and companies, including Qatar Airways, and Qatar Petroleum.

Qatar's Hassad food Company and Ooredoo, a Qatari telecommunications company, are also expected to take part in the meeting.

The sides will discuss the regulatory framework for their trade and economic cooperation, promotion of ties in energy, agriculture and transport. The expansion of trade export and import is also on the agenda.

Moreover, Doha is especially interested in supporting Russia's economy as Qatar has invested over $2 billion in the Russian energy, oil, trade and real estate projects, the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry told Sputnik last week.