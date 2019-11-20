UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Discuss Trade, Scientific Cooperation With Qatar At Moscow Meeting On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russia to Discuss Trade, Scientific Cooperation With Qatar at Moscow Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The fourth meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will be held in Moscow on Wednesday and will gather high-ranking officials and representatives of business circles.

The session will be chaired by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari. The Qatari delegation will include members of the country's Civil Aviation Authority, Chamber of Commerce, and various ministries and companies, including Qatar Airways, and Qatar Petroleum.

Qatar's Hassad food Company and Ooredoo, a Qatari telecommunications company, are also expected to take part in the meeting.

The sides will discuss the regulatory framework for their trade and economic cooperation, promotion of ties in energy, agriculture and transport. The expansion of trade export and import is also on the agenda.

Moreover, Doha is especially interested in supporting Russia's economy as Qatar has invested over $2 billion in the Russian energy, oil, trade and real estate projects, the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry told Sputnik last week.

Related Topics

Import Business Moscow Russia Agriculture Company Oil Qatar Doha Chamber Commerce Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

9 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.