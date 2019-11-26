UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Discuss Visa Facilitation With UK If London Signals Readiness - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:35 PM

Russia to Discuss Visa Facilitation With UK If London Signals Readiness - Ambassador

Russia would like to discuss with the United Kingdom visa facilitation, if London indicates its readiness, the new Russian ambassador to the country, Andrei Kelin, said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia would like to discuss with the United Kingdom visa facilitation, if London indicates its readiness, the new Russian ambassador to the country, Andrei Kelin, said on Tuesday.

"Visa facilitation is a good idea, but we can act only on the basis of reciprocity. If readiness is shown [by the UK], we will have a great interest in starting dialogue on visa facilitation for all the categories of citizens. This is a subject that we are yet to come close to in the relations with the UK," Kelin told Russian journalists.

Russia and the European Union have a visa facilitation agreement, envisioning visa-free travel for diplomats and significant visa facilitation for students, scientists and journalists, among other categories of citizens, the ambassador recalled.

"This agreement has nearly been transformed into an agreement on further travel facilitation, which we have given our consent for. As this EU's basis exists, we have quite easily allowed almost all the EU member states to use online visas for traveling to Kaliningrad and the Far East," Kelin said.

However, Russia and the UK have not yet made such a progress, since the UK seems unwilling to ease visa restrictions, Kelin noted.

Related Topics

Russia European Union London Progress Kaliningrad United Kingdom Visa All Agreement

Recent Stories

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

6 minutes ago

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

3 minutes ago

RDIF, Russia-China Investment Fund, Guangdong Prov ..

3 minutes ago

Cut CO2 emissions 7.6% yearly to 2030 or miss 1.5C ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly summoned to meet on December 2

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns $120 million from travel services ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.