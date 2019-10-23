Russia to Do Everything to Back CAR Authorities' Efforts to Stabilize Situation - Putin

- Home
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia will do everything possible to support the efforts of the Central African Republic's authorities to stabilize the situation in that country, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at a meeting with car President Faustin-Archange Touadera.
"We understand that you, as head of state, are facing difficult tasks of overcoming the protracted military-political and socio-economic crisis. For our part, we will do everything to support your efforts to stabilize the situation in the country and strengthen mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian ties," Putin said.