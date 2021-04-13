- Home
- Russia to 'Do Everything' to Ensure Its Safety In Case of Escalations in Ukraine - Ryabkov
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia will do everything to ensure its own safety in the event of a hypothetical aggravation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"If there is any aggravation, we, of course, will do everything to ensure our own safety and the safety of our citizens are guaranteed, wherever they are," Ryabkov told reporters.