Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Russia on Tuesday said its military would do everything possible to stop the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, a border town where hundreds were evacuated after fatal bombardments.

The pledge came as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces were dictating the course of fighting on the front line, which has barely shifted in about a year despite fierce fighting.

Belgorod has suffered an uptick in fatal shelling attacks in recent weeks that prompted city officials to recently evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools.

"Of course, our military will continue to do everything to minimise the danger at first and then eliminate it entirely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He accused the Ukrainian military of firing on civilian targets in the centre of the urban hub of some 340,000 people with weapons supplied by European countries.

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but the recent strikes on Belgorod have brought the Ukraine conflict closer to home for Russians.

A bout of aerial attacks from Kyiv's forces in Belgorod last month killed 25 people -- the worst attack on Russian civilians since the conflict began nearly two years ago.