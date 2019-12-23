Russia will do everything possible to promote restoration of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russia will do everything possible to promote restoration of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will do everything to fully implement [UN] Security Council's Resolution 2254, which involves the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said in the beginning of his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

He stressed that this should be done in absence of "any foreign meddling."