Russia To Donate COVID-19 Supplies To Vietnamese Military - Authorities

Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:27 PM

Russia to Donate COVID-19 Supplies to Vietnamese Military - Authorities

Russian Polystan LTD pharmaceutical company, based in St. Petersburg, expressed its readiness to donate a batch of Cytoflavin drug, which is used as a component of anti-COVID-19 drugs, to Vietnam, the External Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg announced on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian Polystan LTD pharmaceutical company, based in St. Petersburg, expressed its readiness to donate a batch of Cytoflavin drug, which is used as a component of anti-COVID-19 drugs, to Vietnam, the External Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg announced on Thursday.

"A ceremony of the humanitarian aid's transfer to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is expected to take place on Friday at the premises of the company's factory in St. Petersburg. The event will be attended by the chairman of the External Affairs Committee of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev," the statement read.

On the Vietnamese side, the ceremony is to be attended by the defense attaché of the country's embassy in Russia.

"Due to the serious deterioration of the health situation in Vietnam, the company's leaders expressed readiness to donate a batch of 'cytoflavin' drug for 1,000 patients free of charge," the company added.

The humanitarian aid will be transferred to the Vietnamese defense ministry to treat the country's military personnel and civilian population affected by the coronavirus.

The administration of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi reimposed coronavirus lockdown measures on Monday in several city districts for two weeks and increased tests on the city's eight million people to try to curb a spike in infections that started in late April.

