UrduPoint.com

Russia To Donate Wheat, Fuel To Lebanon After Suspending Grain Deal - Lebanese Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Russia to Donate Wheat, Fuel to Lebanon After Suspending Grain Deal - Lebanese Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Lebanon will receive 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel free of charge from Russia, Acting Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russia will provide Lebanon with 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel for the country's power plants," Hamia said.

The minister said the Russian ambassador in Beirut told him that Russian President Vladimir Putin already gave relevant orders, but the actual time of delivery would be determined later.

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the Black Sea. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal was not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that only 3% to 5% of grain deal supplies went to the poorest countries, while some 35% headed to the EU and 34% to Turkey.

On October 29, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said that Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to the struggling nations at no cost in the next four months and fully replace the Ukrainian grain exports, as well as organize grain deliveries to all concerned countries at reasonable prices. Patrushev noted that Russia has already harvested 150 million tonnes of grain this year, while its export potential is estimated at over 50 million tonnes.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population are living below the poverty line.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Dollar Russia Turkey Agriculture Beirut Vladimir Putin Lebanon October 2019 All From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

3 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

7 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

22 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.