Russia to Draw Attention of Global Community to Terror Acts in Black, Baltic Seas - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Moscow will bring the attention of the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, to recent terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black and Baltic Seas and the UK's role in them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

