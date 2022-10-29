UrduPoint.com

Russia To Draw Attention Of Global Community To Terror Acts In Black, Baltic Seas - Moscow

October 29, 2022

Moscow will bring the attention of the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, to recent terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black and Baltic Seas and the UK's role in them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Moscow will bring the attention of the global community, including the United Nations Security Council, to recent terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black and Baltic Seas and the UK's role in them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The Russian side intends to draw the attention of the world community, including the UN Security Council, to the series of terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea, including the United Kingdom's involvement in them," Zakharova told reporters.

