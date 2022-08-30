MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russia will be drawing attention to Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and hopes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission will take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We hope that this mission will take place as agreed upon ... We will continue to draw the attention of the entire world community to the irresponsible behavior of the Ukrainian military, which, by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, endangers this facility and nearby territories, and even in a much wider geographical area," Peskov told reporters.