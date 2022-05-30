UrduPoint.com

Russia To End Deal On Cultural, Academic, Media Cooperation With US

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 11:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The Russian government has backed the Foreign Ministry's proposal to tear up the 1998 memorandum of understanding with the United States that sought to foster cultural, academic and media cooperation.

A decree, dated May 28, says the move to sever ties "in the spheres of culture, humanities and social sciences, education and mass media" was coordinated with Federal executive agencies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been tasked with informing the US of the decision, which follows a freeze on educational and cultural exchanges announced by Western governments in the wake of the Russian security operation in Ukraine.

