Russia to Enhance Hypersonic Missile Production, Deliveries - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) In 2023 Russia will ensure that the first launchers of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile complex with new heavy missiles are going to enter into combat duty, mass production of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles continues, and mass deliveries of anti-ship hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles start, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile complex with a new heavy missile will enter into combat duty. We will continue the mass production of hypersonic air-to-surface Kinzhal missiles and begin mass deliveries of anti-ship hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.