Russia To Ensure Free Passage Of Vessels With Grain If Kiev Demines Ports - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 06:23 PM

The Russian navy will ensure free passage of vessels carrying Ukrainian grain, which are now blocked in the Black Sea ports, once Kiev agrees to remove its mines from the coastal waters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

At a press conference following the meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Lavrov said that they discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the issue of food security. Lavrov noted that Russia has been looking for ways to deblock Ukrainian sea ports to allow for grain exports for over a month now, but Kiev has yet to clear the coastal waters mined by Ukrainian forces.

"If this demining problem is solved, and we have been attracting the attention of our Western colleagues who have been worried about this for many weeks, then on the high seas, as I said, the Russian navy will ensure the unhindered passage of these vessels into the Mediterranean Sea and on to their destinations," Lavrov said.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, numerous countries and international organizations have been calling for unblocking Ukraine's sea ports and releasing the grain stuck in warehouses, seeking to curtail rising food prices and deliver crops to the regions facing acute food insecurity as soon as possible.

Russia has denied blocking sea ports and has pointed out that Ukraine deployed mines in the Black Sea.

