MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Moscow will ensure a "harmonious transition" from Brazil's BRICS chairmanship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of the 11th BRICS Summit

"In 2020, Russia will take the helm of BRICS. We intend to ensure continuity and harmonious transition from the Brazil Chairmanship to the Russian one," Lavrov said in his article for the press media of the BRICS countries.

Russia will keep strengthening "the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries," the country's foreign minister said.

"Certainly, we are interested in increasing financial and economic cooperation among the participating countries, effective industrial interaction and practical cooperation in developing and implementing new joint energy, telecommunications and high-tech projects. Our priorities include enhanced foreign policy coordination within leading multilateral fora, primarily in the UN, which will turn 75 next year," Lavrov said.

The summit will be held in Brazil on Wednesday and Thursday.