Russia to Ensure Own Security After US Unilateral Withdrawal From INF Treaty - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia will ensure its security after the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the security council.

"Our development of cutting-edge weapons, with nothing on the same level elsewhere in the world, was caused and, one might say, provoked by the United States quitting unilaterally the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty ... We were forced to and we had to ensure the security of our people and our country. We are doing it now and we will definitely be doing this in the future," the president said, according to the transcript on the Kremlin website.