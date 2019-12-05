Russia to Ensure Own Security Without Entering Arms Race Despite NATO Threats - Lavrov

Russia has a response to all the threats posed by NATO and will ensure its security without entering an arms race, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia has a response to all the threats posed by NATO and will ensure its security without entering an arms race Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have a response to all those threats that NATO is multiplying when it directly Names Russia and China as targets of these threats.

We know how we can respond to these threats and ensure our security without entering an arms race," Lavrov said after the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.