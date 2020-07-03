Russia to Equip Missile Attack Warning System With Modern Radars in 2022 -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Russia will complete equipping the missile attack warning system with the latest-generation radars in 2022, Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

The modernization will be completed after putting into service modern radar systems near the city of Vorkuta (the Republic of Komi) in 2021 and in Murmansk in 2022.

"Putting these radar stations into service will complete the re-equipment of the missile attack warning system with the latest-generation radars," Surovikin said.